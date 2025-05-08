Scott Bessent Attempted Assassination: Charged Massachusetts Man Originally Planned To Target Mike Johnson And Pete Hegseth

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with the attempted assassination of a Cabinet nominee, as well as for carrying a deadly weapon on the Capitol grounds.

What Happened: Ryan English, age 24, was apprehended in late January for his attempt to assassinate Treasury Secretary nominee, Scott Bessent, reported The Hill. The Department of Justice disclosed that English had brought two Molotov cocktails and a knife onto the Capitol grounds.

Upon his arrest, English was found in possession of 50 milliliter bottles of vodka, a grey cloth attached to the top, and a green lighter. A letter expressing remorse for his actions, addressed to a family member, was also discovered on his person.

According to authorities, English initially planned to target House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. However, he shifted his focus to Bessent upon learning about the timing of Bessent’s confirmation hearing.

English is now facing charges for carrying a dangerous weapon or incendiary device on the Capitol grounds and unlawful possession of an incendiary device. The DOJ revealed that English confessed to traveling to the District of Columbia with the intent to murder a government official or set fire to a Washington, D.C.-based think-tank. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday and is currently in police custody.

See Also: US And China Accelerate Arms Race With Billions In Military Sales To Nuclear Neighbors, As India Turns To Washington And Pakistan Deepens Ties With Beijing Amid Escalating Border Conflict

Why It Matters: This incident is a stark reminder of the increasing security threats faced by government officials. In a similar incident in 2024, former President Donald Trump was escorted to safety following a shooting incident at his Florida golf club.

Last month, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence while Shapiro and his family were inside. Authorities say the attack was targeted, with charges including attempted murder and terrorism expected.

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal