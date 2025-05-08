May 8, 2025 8:00 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q2

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

As of May 8, 2025, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV

  • On May 6, the Medicare Advantage-focused insurtech company reported quarterly sales of $462.33 million, up 33% year-over-year but below the consensus estimate of $499.56 million. “I am very pleased with our strong start to the year, demonstrating our ability to meaningfully grow membership and expand profitability,” said Clover Health CEO Andrew Toy. The company's stock jumped around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $4.86.
  • RSI Value: 71.2                                
  • CLOV Price Action: Shares of Clover Health Investments gained 12.5% to close at $3.77 on Wednesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 98.90 Momentum score with Value at 61.42.

Ardent Health Partners Inc ARDT

  • On May 6, Ardent Health Partners reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. “Ardent delivered solid first quarter 2025 results that reflect the successful execution of our strategic priorities and put us on track to meet our full-year financial targets,” stated Marty Bonick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ardent Health. The company's stock gained around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $20.72.
  • RSI Value: 73
  • ARDT Price Action: Shares of Ardent Health Partners gained 9.2% to close at $14.21 on Wednesday.

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

  • On May 5, Hims & Hers Health reported first-quarter revenue of $586.01 million, beating estimates of $538.2 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of 20 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 12 cents per share. "We're starting 2025 with incredible momentum. Millions of people are turning to us for access to care that is personal, affordable, and has the potential to drive better outcomes," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers Health. The company's stock gained around 101% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $72.98.
  • RSI Value: 79.1
  • HIMS Price Action: Shares of Hims & Hers Health gained 5.8% to close at $52.35 on Wednesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

