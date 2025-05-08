May 8, 2025 12:01 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Lucid Group, Inc.‘s LCID share price rose modestly on Thursday, buoyed by the unveiling of a new location aimed at enhancing customer support in the Tri-State region.

The electric vehicle company, recognized for its premium performance and design, launched a new Studio and Service Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

This latest addition brings Lucid’s total to 43 physical locations across North America and 58 globally.

Check This Out: Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Says Donald Trump’s Tariffs Could Increase Costs By ‘A Couple Of Thousand,’ Slashes Delivery Projections

Erwin Raphael, vice president of revenue at Lucid, stated that the brand is gaining popularity among drivers in the Garden State. “Our passionate Lucid team members are eager to welcome new and prospective customers and deliver the outstanding experience that our owners have come to expect from Lucid,” Raphael said in a statement.

The Rutherford facility is positioned to serve a rapidly expanding customer base.

The move deepens Lucid’s footprint in the Tri-State region, complementing existing locations in Short Hills, White Plains, Manhattan, Plainview, Manhasset and King of Prussia.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

The EV maker recently posted $235.05 million in first-quarter revenue, slightly missing analysts’ forecasts of $250 million.

However, it narrowed its net loss to 20 cents per share, beating expectations of a 23-cent loss.

In the same period, Lucid delivered 3,109 vehicles while producing 2,212. The production tally does not include over 600 units en route to Saudi Arabia.

The company remains committed to its annual production guidance of approximately 20,000 vehicles in 2025.

Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 0.89% to $2.270 at last check on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

LCID Logo
LCIDLucid Group Inc
$2.302.22%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.48
Growth
96.50
Quality
-
Value
55.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which EV stocks could benefit from new locations?
How might Lucid's expansion impact competitors?
Will increased production drive up LCID shares?
How do tariffs affect the EV industry?
Could Lucid's revenue growth attract investors?
Which regional markets are ripe for EV growth?
How will service centers influence customer loyalty?
Is Lucid's performance a sign to buy?
What financial trends should investors watch for LCID?
How will production commitments affect stock performance?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsMoversGeneralAI GeneratedautomobileBriefselectric vehicleswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved