Why Is Owens & Minor Stock Trading Lower On Thursday?

Owens & Minor Inc. OMI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 23 cents, up from 19 cents a year ago, beating the consensus of 20 cents.

The company reported sales of $2.63 billion, which were almost flat year over year and missed the consensus of $2.66 billion.

Products & Healthcare Services revenue of $1.96 billion, down 1%. Patient Direct revenue of $673.8 million, up 6% year-over-year.

In February, the company said Citi would serve as its exclusive financial advisor regarding the potential sale of the Products & Healthcare Services segment.

The company reported adjusted operating income of $61.3 million, up from $57.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased from $116.3 million to $121.9 million.

The Products & Healthcare Services segment saw top-line growth in medical distribution, according to CEO Edward Pesicka.

“We remain actively engaged in the sale process of our Products & Healthcare Services segment," he added.

Pesicka concluded, "Looking ahead, our focus remains on disciplined capital deployment, working towards our leverage target, successfully navigating potential changes in government policy, including tariffs and integrating our planned acquisition of Rotech. We remain bullish on the outlook for our Patient Direct segment and the strengthening of our P&HS businesses."

Guidance: Owens & Minor reaffirmed fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.85 versus the consensus of $1.67.

The company forecasts 2025 sales of $10.85 billion-$11.15 billion compared to the consensus of $11.05 billion.

The company's outlook for 2025 excludes any impact of the previously announced Rotech acquisition, the Products & Healthcare Services segment, or tariffs.

The healthcare logistics company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be $560 million to $590 million.

Price Action: Owens & Minor’s stock is down 7.86% at $7.15 at the last check Friday.

