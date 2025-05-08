May 8, 2025 9:06 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On International Flavors & Fragrances After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.84 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

“IFF delivered solid first quarter results, driven by disciplined execution and broad-based growth across most of our business,” said IFF CEO Erik Fyrwald. “Our growth, combined with ongoing productivity initiatives, contributed to a meaningful increase in profitability. We also successfully completed the divestiture of our Pharma Solutions business two months ahead of schedule, a key milestone that supports the achievement of our targeted debt leverage ratio.”

Intl Flavors & Fragrances affirmed FY2025 sales guidance of $10.60 billion to $10.90 billion, versus market estimates of $10.87 billion.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances shares dipped 7.1% to close at $73.59 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Intl Flavors & Fragrances following earnings announcement.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman upgraded Intl Flavors & Fragrances from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $76 to $84.
  • Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $110 to $100..

Considering buying IFF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
IFF Logo
IFFInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc
$73.99-0.12%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.33
Growth
15.71
Quality
38.60
Value
21.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved