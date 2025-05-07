Kevin O'Leary Slams Anti-Capitalist Views – 'AOC Embodies The American Nightmare' While Musk And Zuckerberg Represent 'Hope'

She embodies the American nightmare, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary said of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during an April 25 appearance on CNN's "NewsNight."

O’Leary argued that AOC’s views on wealth and capitalism contrast with what he considers the American dream, which he believes should be exemplified by leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The conversation quickly made its way to social media, reigniting a fierce debate around capitalism and economic aspiration in the U.S.

‘The American Dream Is Our No. 1 Export’

O’Leary expanded on his message in an Instagram reel posted two days later, saying, “The ambassador of America, the CEO, the president—they have to embody the American dream. That’s their number one job.”

He stressed that this responsibility shapes how the world sees the U.S. “Our number one export is not technology or energy. It’s the American dream. People come to America to achieve the American dream,” he added.

He emphasized that public figures should reflect ideals of growth and success, not opposition to wealth-building. His remarks targeted what he sees as the dangers of anti-capitalist sentiment among political leaders.

AOC’s $39.95 Shirt And 82% Margin

Though critical, O’Leary acknowledged the business savvy behind AOC’s own brand. He referenced her popular “Tax the Rich” T-shirts, priced at $39.95, saying during the Instagram clip, “I buy her T-shirts. She has an 82% margin on that, proving that inside of every socialist is a capitalist trying to get out.”

Her remarks drew attention to the contradiction he sees in leveraging capitalist tools—like merchandise—for a message that challenges wealth accumulation.

Musk And Zuckerberg As Capitalist Role Models

O’Leary also pointed to entrepreneurs like Musk, CEO of Tesla TSLA, and Zuckerberg, who leads Meta Platforms META as prime examples of the American dream realized. In a January “NewsNight” interview, he said, “Zuck was a college student once. Look what he’s created. Musk may be the most successful entrepreneur in history.”

Musk and Zuckerberg were praised by O'Leary not just for their wealth but for their broader impact—job creation, tax contributions, and technological innovation. “We should be celebrating this,” O’Leary added.

A New Generation With A New Dream

While O’Leary defends traditional capitalist values, younger Americans appear to be shifting priorities. A recent study from the University of California, Los Angeles, found that today’s workers are less focused on amassing wealth and more concerned with financial security, work-life balance, and mental health.

Image: Shutterstock