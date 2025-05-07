Chamath Palihapitiya Says If You Like To 'Get Rich Or Stay Rich' You Need To Acquire This One Critical Skill: 'Develop The Ability...'

On Wednesday, Chamath Palihapitiya, a prominent investor and former executive at Facebook, shared insights on how to attain and maintain wealth.

What Happened: He emphasized the importance of being adaptable in one’s thinking. Palihapitiya cautioned against clinging to ineffective ideas, which he believes can lead to mediocrity. He advised that changing one’s mind is crucial to staying ahead, suggesting that those who cannot adapt will try to anchor others to past opinions. Palihapitiya’s message encourages individuals to focus on future opportunities rather than past mistakes.

“Learn to change your mind and skate to where the puck is going to be,” said Palihapitiya while warning his followers on X that most ideas were inherently not good and staying “fixated” on them creates an “anchoring bias” which leads to mediocrity.

Interacting with a user on X who questioned the SPAC King about integrity and asked him whether he did not see a conflict in the position he was taking, he replied, “Change your mind! Win!”

Why It Matters: Palihapitiya’s comments align with his broader perspective on the changing landscape of work and skills. In a recent discussion, he advised against learning to code, predicting that the role of engineers might diminish as technology advances.

Palihapitiya’s insights are particularly relevant given his extensive experience and success in the tech and investment sectors. Palihapitiya’s net worth, estimated at $211 million in November 2024, underscores his credibility in offering financial and career advice.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: