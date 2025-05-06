India Fires Missiles Into Pakistani Territory, Trump Hopes Fighting Between Nuclear Rivals 'Ends Very Quickly'

India has launched missile strikes into Pakistani-controlled territory. The strikes resulted in at least eight deaths, as confirmed by Pakistani security officials on Tuesday.

What Happened: India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory, causing multiple casualties. The Indian government claimed that the strikes were aimed at militant infrastructure, reported AP News.

The missile strikes come in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region last month, which led to a severe strain in India-Pakistan relations. India has accused Pakistan of supporting the massacre, which resulted in the death of 26 men, mostly Indian Hindus — an accusation Pakistan vehemently denies.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson confirmed that six locations were hit by the missile strikes, resulting in eight deaths and 38 injuries. The Indian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, stated that at least nine sites were targeted, all of which were allegedly planning terrorist attacks against India.

In retaliation to the strikes, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated, “Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given.” The Indian army reported that Pakistan fired artillery along the de facto border in Bhimber Gali in India-controlled Kashmir.

The U.S. secretary of state, Marco Rubio, expressed his hope for a swift end to the conflict and pledged to continue engaging with both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the conflict "ends very quickly" and labeled it "a shame."

