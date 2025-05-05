Visteon Navigates China Headwinds, Wins JPMorgan Analyst Nod

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman raised the price forecast for auto tech company Visteon Corporation VC from $90 to $97.

Brinkman kept a Neutral rating following the company’s first-quarter results reported in April.

The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.40, which exceeded the $1.88 estimate, and sales of $934 million, which exceeded the $910.98 million projection.

The company withdrew full-year guidance, citing uncertainty in the automotive industry.

The analyst writes that the earnings showed slightly better revenue (+10% Growth over Market despite significant headwinds in China) and after adjusting for one-time commercial settlements, the underlying EBITDA still solidly beat expectations.

Despite withdrawn guidance, Brinkman raised the estimates thanks to strong new business and improved tariff regulations.

Management hinted at updated guidance as visibility improves, which the analyst believes is now the case.

Overall, the analyst estimates EBITDA of $440 million (up from $435 million prior) for 2025, and $455 million (from $450 million prior) for 2026.

Brinkman says that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing integration of driver information systems and infotainment systems and the ongoing trend of fewer electronic control units facilitated by their SmartCore product.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF FSCS and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund EES.

Price Action: VC shares are up 1.54% at $81.12 at the last check Monday.

