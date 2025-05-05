Alaska Airlines Taps Jumio's AI for Frictionless International Travel

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK announced Monday that it partnered with Jumio to integrate Jumio ID Verification into their mobile app, streamlining check-in and reducing hassle for international travelers.

This allows international travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports to verify their identity in real time, bypassing check-in lines.

Jumio’s AI-powered solution supports over 5,000 ID subtypes globally, ensuring reliable and comprehensive verification.

Natalie Bowman, vice president of digital experience at Alaska Airlines, added, “Through this partnership, guests can verify their travel documents directly in their Alaska Airlines app, saving time in the airport lobby and at their gate.”

Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio, added, “We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to help travelers save time at the airport and to drive adoption rates for self-service ID verification,”

In April, the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 41% year over year (Y/Y) to $3.14 billion, which missed the street view of $3.17 billion.

Adjusted EPS loss of 77 cents, missed the consensus loss of 74 cents. The loss reflects a softening demand environment and macroeconomic factors.

Alaska Air stock is trading higher on Monday on account of a drop in crude oil price, which reduces the input cost for airlines.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETFAVUV and U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS

Price Action: ALK shares are up 4.16% at $48.95 at the last check on Monday.

