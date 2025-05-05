Alaska Airlines Taps Jumio's AI for Frictionless International Travel

Zinger Key Points
- Alaska Airlines partners with Jumio to integrate ID verification into its app for international travelers.
- The AI-powered system allows real-time passport verification, aiming to streamline check-in and save time at airports.
- Get prepared for the Fed’s next move—live with Matt Maley on Wednesday, May 7 at 6 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK announced Monday that it partnered with Jumio to integrate Jumio ID Verification into their mobile app, streamlining check-in and reducing hassle for international travelers.
This allows international travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports to verify their identity in real time, bypassing check-in lines.
Jumio’s AI-powered solution supports over 5,000 ID subtypes globally, ensuring reliable and comprehensive verification.
Natalie Bowman, vice president of digital experience at Alaska Airlines, added, “Through this partnership, guests can verify their travel documents directly in their Alaska Airlines app, saving time in the airport lobby and at their gate.”
Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio, added, “We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to help travelers save time at the airport and to drive adoption rates for self-service ID verification,”
In April, the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 41% year over year (Y/Y) to $3.14 billion, which missed the street view of $3.17 billion.
Adjusted EPS loss of 77 cents, missed the consensus loss of 74 cents. The loss reflects a softening demand environment and macroeconomic factors.
Alaska Air stock is trading higher on Monday on account of a drop in crude oil price, which reduces the input cost for airlines.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETFAVUV and U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS
Price Action: ALK shares are up 4.16% at $48.95 at the last check on Monday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.