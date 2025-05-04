Robert Kiyosaki's Stern Warning: 'Tariffs Won't Protect You, Tariffs Only Increase Inflation As Jobs Are Lost And Wages Come Down'

Robert Kiyosaki recently expressed concerns over job security in the face of increasing tariffs and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Happened: On Saturday, Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” questioned the safety of jobs in a world where AI is rapidly advancing and tariffs are being raised.

He applauded President Donald Trump‘s efforts to bring back American manufacturing jobs through tariff hikes, but also highlighted the threat posed by AI to professional jobs.

Kiyosaki urged his followers to increase their financial education and adapt to the changing world. “Please take care. The world is changing. Please change with it. Tariffs won’t protect you. Tariffs only increase inflation… as jobs are lost…and wages come down. Please increase your financial education and get richer…as the world changes. I know you can do it,” he wrote.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Says Millions Could Be Out of Work — Here’s His Game Plan

Kiyosaki criticized the traditional financial advice of going to school, getting a job, working hard, paying taxes, saving money, getting out of debt, and investing for the long term in the stock market.

He argued that this advice did not protect millions of factory workers when their jobs were exported to China after its admission into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s concerns reflect a growing debate about the impact of AI on jobs.

While AI has the potential to increase productivity and create new jobs, it also threatens to automate many existing jobs, including those of highly educated professionals like doctors, lawyers, and engineers.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Thinks Saving in Cash Is a Bad Idea. Here's Why.