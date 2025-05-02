These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Atlassian After Q3 Results

Atlassian Corp TEAM posted upbeat fiscal third-quarter results but issued weak sales guidance for the fourth quarter on Thursday.
Atlassian reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The collaboration and productivity software provider reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 87 cents per share.
"Our long-term investments in building a world-class Cloud platform have enabled us to advance the Atlassian System of Work and bring Rovo's powerful AI capabilities to the center," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and CEO of Atlassian.
Atlassian said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion versus estimates of $1.42 billion. The company anticipates cloud revenue growth of 23% and data center growth of 16.5% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter. Marketplace and other revenue is expected to be approximately flat.
Atlassian also guided for full-year 2025 revenue of $5.19 billion versus estimates of $5.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
Atlassian shares fell 7.2% to trade at $212.42 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Atlassian following earnings announcement.
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens reiterated Atlassian with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $365 to $300.
- Macquarie analyst Steve Koenig maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $270 to $250.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained Atlassian with a Buy and cut the price target from $300 to $255.
- Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated Atlassian with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $300.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $255 to $221.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Atlassian with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $315.
Considering buying TEAM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.