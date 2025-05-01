Trump Boots Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser, Taps Marco Rubio As Interim Replacement

President Donald Trump’s national security team saw a major reshuffle with the removal of national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Waltz, a former congressman recognized for his hawkish stance, has been nominated by Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take on the role of national security adviser, reported The Hill.

The dismissal of Waltz comes amidst allegations of his inadequate commitment to the president’s agenda and his involvement in a Signal chat scandal. This move has further stirred the already turbulent waters of Trump’s national security teams, following the recent dismissal of several top National Security Council officials and the head of the National Security Agency.

Waltz’s tense relationships with Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, aide Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance were attributed as a potential reason for his exit by an Axios report.

Despite the controversy surrounding Waltz’s dismissal, some Republicans have expressed disappointment. “He did a very good job as national security adviser. It’s the president’s prerogative to decide who his team will be, but I was sorry to see that news,” stated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Waltz’s proposed U.N. appointment would offer him an international platform, although it is far removed from the Oval Office.

