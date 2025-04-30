Qualcomm Stock Momentum Faces A Midweek Stress Test — Apple, Tariffs To Blame?

Zinger Key Points
- Qualcomm earnings Wednesday could test its outperformance as chip stocks broadly sink year-to-date.
- Wall Street eyes Apple breakup clues, tariff impacts and a potential 10% upside in Qualcomm shares.
Qualcomm Inc. QCOM will report its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. As the company reports after market hours, Wall Street expects $2.81 in EPS and $10.65 billion in revenues.
The stock is down 11.44% over the past year, 4.40% YTD. Despite the decline, Qualcomm stock has been an outperformer in the chip sector so far this year. The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX is down over 15% YTD while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH is down 14%.
Wednesday's post-close earnings will put that momentum to the test. Beyond the headline numbers, Wall Street is laser-focused on two flashpoints: the potential impact of renewed Trump-era tariffs and any hints about Apple Inc's AAPL expected phase-out of Qualcomm's modem chips.
Let’s examine the charts for Qualcomm stock and how it currently compares to Wall Street estimates.
QCOM Stock Chart Mixed Ahead Of Q2 Earnings
Qualcomm stock is treading water ahead of earnings, with technical indicators painting a mixed picture for investors.
Qualcomm stock, at $146.88, is showing slight selling pressure and a relatively stagnant trend. However, short-term momentum leans bullish, with Qualcomm trading above its eight-day and 20-day simple moving averages ($142.78 and $140.07, respectively). This positioning typically suggests underlying strength and potential for a near-term move higher.
That said, medium- to longer-term signals flash caution. Qualcomm stock is still below its 50-day simple moving average of $151.38 and well beneath its 200-day simple moving average of $163.63 – both bearish indicators that imply resistance and a broader downtrend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sits at a negative 1.61, reinforcing the bearish undertone, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52.22 signals a neutral stance, suggesting QCOM stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
For investors, this setup suggests cautious optimism in the short term, but a clearer breakout or breakdown post-earnings could be needed to set the tone for what's next.
Qualcomm Analysts See Over 10% Upside
Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on Qualcomm stock stands at a Buy currently with a price target of $193.41 a share. The latest analyst ratings from JPMorgan, Citigroup and TD Cowen imply a 10.39% upside for QCOM stock.
Price Action: Qualcomm stock closed the trading day Tuesday at $146.88, down 0.50%.
