These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Celestica After Q1 Earnings

Celestica Inc CLS reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.
The company posted revenue of $2.65 billion, versus estimates of $2.61 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.20 per share, versus estimates of $1.15 per share.
"Celestica delivered a strong first quarter in 2025, achieving revenue of $2.65 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.20, both surpassing the high end of our guidance ranges. This strong performance was further highlighted by our highest ever adjusted operating margin of 7.1%," said Rob Mionis, president and CEO of Celestica.
Celestica guided for second-quarter revenue of $2.58 billion to $2.73 billion versus estimates of $2.77 billion. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.27 per share versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $1.24 per share.
The company also raised its full-year 2025 outlook. Celestica raised its full-year revenue guidance from $10.7 billion to $10.85 billion, and raised its earnings outlook from $4.75 per share to $5 per share. The guidance is still below analyst estimates of $12.54 billion in revenue and earnings of $5.76 per share.
Celestica shares fell 3.3% to trade at $86.13 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Celestica following earnings announcement.
- Barclays analyst George Wang maintained Celestica with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $157 to $126.
- JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained Celestica with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $115.
- RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber, meanwhile, reiterated the stock with an Outperform rating and maintained a $120 price target.
Photo via Shutterstock
