Apple's Tariff Dodging, Production Shifts, And EU Fines: This Week In Appleverse

The past week was a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL. The tech giant dodged a bullet with the new reciprocal tariffs, only to face potential supply chain disruptions. Plans to shift iPhone production from China to India emerged, while rising costs and AI delays led to a price target cut. The week ended with the EU slapping Apple with a hefty fine, triggering a political backlash in Washington. Here’s a recap of the week’s major events.

Apple Dodges Tariffs, But Supply Chain Woes Loom

Apple managed to sidestep steep tariffs on Chinese-made electronics, thanks to an exemption granted by former President Donald Trump. However, leading analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warns that Apple’s supply chain could still face significant disruptions in the coming months.

Apple’s India Shift Amid Tariff and Geopolitical Pressures

Reports suggest that Apple plans to import most iPhones sold in the U.S. from India by the end of 2026. This move would require Apple to double its annual iPhone output in India to over 80 million units.

Bank of America Cuts Apple’s Price Target Over AI Delays, Rising Costs

Bank of America has cut its price target for Apple due to fears of looming tariffs and rising supply chain costs, despite near-term sales being fueled by early iPhone buyers.

Analysts Lower AAPL Stock Price Target Amid Anticipated Tariffs, Supply Chain Concerns

UBS analyst David Vogt has lowered the price target for Apple shares from $236 to $210 in anticipation of widespread tariffs, despite a year-over-year rise in iPhone revenue for the March quarter.

EU’s Hefty Fine on Apple Sparks Backlash in Washington

The European Union’s enforcement of its Digital Markets Act led to a fine of approximately $540 million on Apple, triggering political backlash in the U.S. and potentially igniting new U.S.-EU trade tensions.

