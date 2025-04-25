HCA Healthcare Shows Strong Pulse In Q1, Keeps 2025 Outlook Healthy

HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA reported on Friday that first-quarter 2025 revenues were $18.32 billion, up 6% year-over-year, slightly above the consensus of $18.26 billion.

The hospital chain reported adjusted EPS of $6.45, up from $5.36 a year ago, surpassing the consensus of $5.76.

In the first quarter of 2025, same-facility admissions increased by 2.6%, and same-facility equivalent admissions increased by 2.8%.

Same facility emergency room visits increased by 4%.

Same-facility inpatient surgeries increased by 0.2%, and same-facility outpatient surgeries declined by 2.1%.

Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.9% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said the company remains “encouraged” by the overall backdrop of growing demand for healthcare services.

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare totaled $1.61 billion compared to $1.591 billion a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $3.73 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.353 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Guidance: HCA Healthcare reaffirms 2025 EPS of $24.05-$25.85 versus a consensus of $24.97 and a sales outlook of $72.8 billion—$75.8 billion versus a consensus of $74.63 billion.

The company’s guidance incorporated its current expectations regarding volume growth coupled with an anticipated mostly stable operating environment, payer mix, the ongoing impacts of the two major 2024 hurricanes, the impact of current and future health care public policy developments, as well as general business or economic conditions, including inflation, and the impact of trade policies, including tariffs.

Price Action: HCA Healthcare stock is down 0.463% at $323.86 at last check Friday.

