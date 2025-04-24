Keurig Dr Pepper Beats Q1 Estimates, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook Despite Coffee Sales Dip

Zinger Key Points
- KDP Q1 EPS rose 10.5% to $0.42, beating estimates, aided by Vita Coco gain and strong beverage sales.
- U.S. coffee sales fell 3.7%, but overall net sales rose 6.4% on volume/mix growth; FY25 outlook reaffirmed.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter results.
The Frisco, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, beating the street view of 38 cents. The metric soared 10.5%, driven by the growth in adjusted operating income and a realized gain on the sale of investment in Vita Coco.
Quarterly sales of $3.63 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.4%, driven by volume/mix growth of 3.6% and favorable net price realization of 2.8%. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 2.9 percentage points to volume/mix growth.
U.S. Refreshment Beverages net sales for the first quarter increased 11% to $2.3 billion, while U.S. Coffee net sales decreased 3.7% to $0.9 billion. International net sales for the first quarter decreased 6.3% to $0.4 billion.
Adjusted gross margin at quarter end was 54.7%, compared with 56.3% in the year-ago period.
Adjusted operating income increased 3.9% to $847 million and totaled 23.3% of net sales, driven by net sales growth, productivity savings, and overhead efficiencies,
The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $653 million. Inventories at quarter-end totaled $1.539 billion.
Outlook: Keurig Dr Pepper reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.
Price Action: KDP shares are trading lower by 0.50% to $35.03 at last check Thursday.
