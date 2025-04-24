April 24, 2025 12:22 PM 1 min read

Keurig Dr Pepper Beats Q1 Estimates, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook Despite Coffee Sales Dip

Zinger Key Points

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter results.

The Frisco, Texas-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, beating the street view of 38 cents. The metric soared 10.5%, driven by the growth in adjusted operating income and a realized gain on the sale of investment in Vita Coco.

Quarterly sales of $3.63 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.4%, driven by volume/mix growth of 3.6% and favorable net price realization of 2.8%. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 2.9 percentage points to volume/mix growth.

U.S. Refreshment Beverages net sales for the first quarter increased 11% to $2.3 billion, while U.S. Coffee net sales decreased 3.7% to $0.9 billion. International net sales for the first quarter decreased 6.3% to $0.4 billion.

Adjusted gross margin at quarter end was 54.7%, compared with 56.3% in the year-ago period.

Adjusted operating income increased 3.9% to $847 million and totaled 23.3% of net sales, driven by net sales growth, productivity savings, and overhead efficiencies, 

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $653 million. Inventories at quarter-end totaled $1.539 billion.

Outlook: Keurig Dr Pepper reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.

Price Action: KDP shares are trading lower by 0.50% to $35.03 at last check Thursday.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

