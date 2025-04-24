April 24, 2025 5:32 AM 3 min read

Satya Nadella Calls It 'Scaffolding For My Workday' — Introduces Microsoft 365 Copilot's AI Glow-Up To Reshape How We Work

by Ananya Gairola
On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. MSFT introduced a newly redesigned version of its Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

What Happened: The development was shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to X, formerly Twitter.

The artificial intelligence-powered assistant, embedded within Microsoft's suite of productivity tools, is getting a host of new features aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing creativity.

"Copilot has truly become the UI [User Interface] for AI – and for me, it's the scaffolding for my workday," Nadella wrote.

Among the most significant upgrades are new AI agents dubbed “Researcher” and “Analyst,” which Nadella described as his “go-to 24/7 experts.”

Researcher aggregates and synthesizes information from the web and enterprise data to generate insightful reports, while Analyst turns raw data into visualizations and forecasts.

Copilot now also includes a Notebooks feature, allowing users to collect all project-related content—documents, meetings, webpages—into a single AI-grounded workspace. 

"It has entirely changed my workflow," Nadella said, adding that users can even generate audio overviews of their content.

Microsoft has also added an enhanced search tool that integrates data from third-party platforms like Google Drive, Slack, and Jira, delivering not only AI-synthesized answers but also source materials for context.

Another standout addition is the new Create feature, which can generate visuals from prompts and even convert PowerPoint slides into explainer videos using OpenAI's GPT-4o model.

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, Microsoft introduced a research preview of "Computer Use," a new feature within Copilot Studio that allows AI agents to directly interact with desktop and web applications to complete tasks.

This follows the company's launch of Dragon Copilot last month—an AI-powered assistant designed to streamline clinical workflows by combining voice dictation, ambient listening, and generative AI.

Back in January, Salesforce Inc. CRM co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff criticized Microsoft's Copilot, saying it had "already flopped."

He argued that the tool lacked user adoption and was essentially just a rebranded version of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Since 2019, Microsoft has invested more than $14 billion in OpenAI. However, the alliance hasn't been without its challenges.

Previously, Former CEO Steve Ballmer told GeekWire, “What Satya did with OpenAI, I think was brilliant — and I think it’s fraught with peril, but I know they know that. It’s sort of a juggling act.”

Price Action: Microsoft shares rose 2.06% on Wednesday, closing at $374.39. Despite the gain, the stock remains down 10.56% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Per Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Microsoft has a growth score of 64.65%. Click here to see how it stacks up against other companies in the sector.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Overview
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$372.40-0.53%
Posted In:
