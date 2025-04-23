What's Going On With IonQ Stock On Wednesday?

IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares gained on Wednesday. The company unveiled a distribution agreement with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, marking the company’s official entry into the Japanese market.

The partnership, revealed during the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, is set to fast-track the adoption of quantum computing technologies in Japan by leveraging Toyota Tsusho’s deep commercial networks and tech-forward positioning.

Niccolo de Masi, President, and CEO of IonQ, emphasized Japan’s longstanding leadership in technology and noted that the new alliance has already resulted in the company’s first contract through Toyota Tsusho’s client ecosystem.

“We have already signed our first local deal through Toyota Tsusho’s customer network and look forward to continuing our work in the Japanese market,” Masi said.

The collaboration is part of IonQ’s ongoing global push to expand the practical use of quantum computing solutions.

The announcement further highlights the strategic role of Toyota Tsusho, the business development arm of the Toyota Group, with an annual revenue of around $70 billion.

The firm has a track record of helping international businesses scale within Japan, and its diverse industry reach—from mobility to advanced technologies—makes it a powerful gateway for IonQ’s innovations.

Kazumi Mizukawa, General Manager of Toyota Tsusho’s Enterprise IT Department, described the agreement as a “momentous step” toward commercializing quantum computing across Japanese industries.

Over the past year, IonQ has opened the first U.S. quantum manufacturing facility, installed its first quantum computer in Europe through a partnership with QuantumBasel, and formed cooperative agreements with institutions such as AIST in Japan and the city of Busan in South Korea.

These efforts reflect IonQ’s deepening investment in the APAC region, alongside earlier partnerships with Hyundai Motors, Sungkyunkwan University, and Seoul National University.

Price Action: IONQ shares closed higher by 4.65% to $26.80 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock