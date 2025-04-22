Tesla Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Tesla, Inc. TSLA will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share, down from 45 cents per share in the year-ago period. Hexcel projects to report quarterly revenue at $21.41 billion, compared to $21.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to a report published by Economic Times on Monday, the U.S. EV giant is in talks with Micron Technologies Inc. MU as well as India’s CG Semi. Tesla had last year signed a deal with India’s Tata Electronics.

Tesla shares fell 5.8% to close at $227.50 on Monday.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $450 to $400 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $430 to $375 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $550 to $315 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $320 to $275 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $373 to $280 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Photo via Shutterstock