April 17, 2025 9:41 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On CSX After Weak Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

CSX Corp. CSX posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

CSX reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.42 billion, missing the $3.46 billion consensus estimate, as declines in coal revenue, fuel surcharge and merchandise volume were only partially offset by the effects of higher merchandise pricing and growth in intermodal volume.

"CSX faced operational challenges to start the year, which contributed to first quarter results that did not meet our expectations," said Joe Hinrichs, president and CEO of CSX. "In response, our talented and dedicated team of railroaders are working together to lift our performance and drive success through an uncertain market outlook. We are taking targeted actions to address the network constraints posed by two major ongoing infrastructure projects, and we remain committed to safely and reliably serving our customers."

CSX shares gained 1.6% to trade at $27.79 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CSX following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained CSX with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $33 to $30.
  • Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan maintained CSX with a Buy and lowered the price target from $34 to $33.

Considering buying CSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

CSX Logo
CSXCSX Corp
$27.721.35%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.36
Growth
27.67
Quality
33.74
Value
59.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which railroad companies might benefit from CSX's struggles?
How could intermodal transportation firms gain traction?
What impact will CSX's results have on coal industry stocks?
Are there ETF options that focus on railroads?
Which infrastructure projects are most at risk due to CSX's challenges?
How might fuel surcharge adjustments affect logistics companies?
What trends in merchandise pricing could impact competitors?
Which investment firms are adjusting their outlook on rail stocks?
Is there potential for mergers and acquisitions in the railroad sector?
What future economic indicators could influence CSX's recovery?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved