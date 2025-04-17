April 17, 2025 4:27 AM 2 min read

Jeff Bezos Sells Seattle Mansion For Record $63 Million After Moving To Florida's 'Billionaire Bunker'

Follow
Comments

 Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon Inc. AMZN, has sold his Seattle mansion for $63 million. Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have since moved to Miami, where they now reside in a $237 million compound.

What Happened: The sale of Bezos’ Seattle mansion is the largest in the history of Washington state, reported Puget Sound Business Journal. The property was acquired by Cayan Investments LLC. Bezos had originally purchased the mansion in 2019 for $37.5 million, thus making a profit of over $25 million from the sale.

The mansion, situated in the upscale Hunts Point neighborhood, covers 3.27 acres and offers a view of Lake Washington. It is located just 7 miles from Amazon’s headquarters in downtown Seattle and other major tech companies like Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc.‘s subsidiary Google.

See Also: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Once Made His Grandmother Cry Trying To Show Off His Math Skills — That Day, His Grandfather Gave Him A Life-Changing Piece Of Wisdom

Bezos and Sanchez relocated to Miami about 18 months ago, citing proximity to Bezos’ parents and his aerospace company Blue Origin‘s operations in Florida as reasons for the move.

Recently, Sanchez joined a Blue Origin flight to space alongside celebrities Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Why It Matters: The couple now lives in a three-mansion compound in the exclusive Indian Creek neighborhood, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

A report by Fortune suggests that the move to Florida, a state with no capital gains tax, could also be financially beneficial for Bezos. The Washington State Supreme Court upheld a 7% tax on capital gains in March 2023, which could have significantly impacted Bezos’ finances.

The couple has been engaged since May 2023, with Bezos recently refuting rumors of a planned $600 million wedding ceremony. “This whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening,” Bezos posted on social media in December, responding to reports that claimed he and Sanchez would marry at Kevin Costner’s Dunbar Ranch in Aspen.

Read Next: 

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$176.331.15%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.37
Growth
94.12
Quality
69.93
Value
49.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which real estate companies could benefit from Bezos' sale?
How will capital gains tax changes impact high-net-worth individuals?
Could luxury home builders see increased demand in Miami?
What implications does Bezos' move have for Florida's economy?
Which tech firms may be affected by Bezos' relocation?
How might Blue Origin benefit from Bezos' proximity to operations?
Will Amazon's stock be influenced by Bezos' financial strategies?
Are other CEOs likely to follow Bezos' tax strategy?
Which high-end retail companies could thrive in Miami?
Could Bezos’ actions spark a trend in wealth migration?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechGeneralJeff BezosLauren SanchezPeople In Tech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved