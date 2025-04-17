Jeff Bezos Sells Seattle Mansion For Record $63 Million After Moving To Florida's 'Billionaire Bunker'

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon Inc. AMZN, has sold his Seattle mansion for $63 million. Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have since moved to Miami, where they now reside in a $237 million compound.

What Happened: The sale of Bezos’ Seattle mansion is the largest in the history of Washington state, reported Puget Sound Business Journal. The property was acquired by Cayan Investments LLC. Bezos had originally purchased the mansion in 2019 for $37.5 million, thus making a profit of over $25 million from the sale.

The mansion, situated in the upscale Hunts Point neighborhood, covers 3.27 acres and offers a view of Lake Washington. It is located just 7 miles from Amazon’s headquarters in downtown Seattle and other major tech companies like Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc.‘s subsidiary Google.

Bezos and Sanchez relocated to Miami about 18 months ago, citing proximity to Bezos’ parents and his aerospace company Blue Origin‘s operations in Florida as reasons for the move.

Recently, Sanchez joined a Blue Origin flight to space alongside celebrities Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Why It Matters: The couple now lives in a three-mansion compound in the exclusive Indian Creek neighborhood, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

A report by Fortune suggests that the move to Florida, a state with no capital gains tax, could also be financially beneficial for Bezos. The Washington State Supreme Court upheld a 7% tax on capital gains in March 2023, which could have significantly impacted Bezos’ finances.

The couple has been engaged since May 2023, with Bezos recently refuting rumors of a planned $600 million wedding ceremony. “This whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening,” Bezos posted on social media in December, responding to reports that claimed he and Sanchez would marry at Kevin Costner’s Dunbar Ranch in Aspen.

