Tim Cook Net Worth: How Much is Apple's CEO Worth in April 2025?

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook has steered the tech company through a period of significant growth since taking the reins in 2011 after the death of company co-founder Steve Jobs.

Known for his operational expertise and calm demeanor, Cook, 64, has expanded Apple's product line and diversified its revenue stream. He also emphasizes social responsibility, leading Apple to commit to carbon neutrality across the company by 2030 and acting as an advocate for user privacy and human rights.

Cook left Compaq to join Apple in 1998 as senior vice president of operations, and later chief operating officer, to help Jobs pull the company out of financial difficulties. He improved the tech giant's supply chain and manufacturing process while reducing costs.

Under Cook's leadership, Apple's core products like the iPhone, iPad and Mac have continued to succeed while he oversees the development and launch of new product categories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods.

An Alabama native, Cook has maintained Apple's position as a global technology leader through pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions and evolving consumer preferences.

Time magazine ranked Cook as one of the world's most influential people in 2021, alongside people like former NFL star Tom Brady and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

What is Tim Cook's Net Worth in April 2025?

Cook's financial success is closely tied to Apple's performance.

His net worth is $2.4 billion, landing him at No. 1,534 on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people.

A significant portion of his wealth comes from Apple stock awards, which he earns based on the company's performance. Although his base salary is modest compared to his overall compensation, the stock awards significantly increase his earnings.

Although Apple has been wildly successful, few of its employees have become billionaires. When Jobs died in 2011, he was worth about $10.2 billion, but most of his wealth was in Disney stock.

At the time of this death, he owned about 0.24% of Apple, or 38.5 million shares. His widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, owns the stock now and is worth about $14 billion, according to Forbes.

How Much Apple Stock Does Tim Cook Own?

While the exact number of Cook's Apple shares fluctuates with stock grants and sales, his stock holdings in the company are substantial, reflecting his investment in the company's future.

Cook owns more than 3 million shares of Apple — less than a 1% stake — valued at $607.6 million based on the April 14 close of $202.52.

He received $58.1 million in stock awards as part of his 2024 compensation package.

How Much Does Tim Cook Make as Apple's CEO?

Cook's total compensation package was $74.6 million in 2024, up about 18% from the previous year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cook's $3 million base salary has been the same for the past three years. He received $58.1 million in stock awards, $12 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $1.5 million in other compensation in 2024.

Apple raised Cook's equity award target to $50 million, up from $40 million, to align his compensation with peer CEO benchmarks.

How Does Tim Cook's Net Worth Compare to Other Tech CEOs?

While his net worth is substantial, Cook is in a different category than the founders of other major tech companies like Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc., whose net worth is $202 billion, and Elon Musk of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, whose net worth is $398.7 billion.

Cook's net worth is higher than the $1.1 billion accumulated by Google parent company Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 2019.

It's also higher than the $1.4 billion net worth of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who succeeded Steve Balmer as CEO the company's CEO in 2014.

Cook's wealth primarily comes from his stock compensation as Apple's CEO, while Bezos and Musk accumulated their fortunes through founding and owning significant portions of their companies.

But compared to other tech CEOs who were brought in to run established companies, as opposed to founding them, Cook's net worth is generally higher. Apple's $3 trillion market capitalization and the consistent growth it's experienced under Cook's leadership have led to considerable stock awards for the CEO.

How Does Tim Cook Spend His Money, and Does He Donate to Charity?

Cook's real estate portfolio includes a 2,400-square-foot condo in Palo Alto, California, and a 10,000-square foot mansion at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, a gated community favored by celebrities. He reportedly paid $10.1 million for the five-bedroom mansion about six years ago. The property includes an outdoor infinity pool and firepit and views of the mountains.

Beyond his property holdings, Cook is a philanthropist. He donated $5 million and $2 million to two undisclosed organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic and contributes to a range of nonprofits, including the American Cancer Society, Doctors Without Borders, PETA and the Humane Society.

According to Fortune, Cook intends to set aside some money to pay for his nephew's college education and donate most of his wealth to charity when he dies.

