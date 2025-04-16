Fartcoin Gets The Better Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Again, Becomes Most Bought Token By 'Smart Money'

Fartcoin continued to outpace legacy meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu, registering rallies that defied market trends.

What happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based cryptocurrency spiked over 4% to become the most successful meme coin in the last 24 hours.

In fact, Fartcoin was the most purchased token by smart money investors, as highlighted by the on-chain tracking platform Stalkchain.

The humorously named cryptocurrency has emerged as the king of meme coins, rising 194% in a month marked by tariff-induced fear and market decline. Just for context, meme giants such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell by more than 7% within the same period.

#FARTCOIN @FartCoinOfSOL is the most bought token by smart money in the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/zMX8wkuCZ2 — Stalkchain (@StalkHQ) April 16, 2025

Popcat, the cat-themed meme coin, came in second, with a 1.33% gain over the previous day, while Shiba Inu rose 1.01% to bag the third spot.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:15 p.m. ET) Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +4.14% $0.8799 Popcat POPCAT/USD +1.33% $0.2396 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD +1.01% $0.00001184

See Also: Cathie Wood Calls It ‘Financial Services Revolution’ After Ark Analyst Highlights DeFi’s Dominance Over Traditional Banking System

On the other hand, Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme coin by market value, exhibited sideways movement in the last 24 hours.

The broader meme coin sector also drifted horizontally, registering a market capitalization gain of 0.13%.

The cryptocurrency market held up well Wednesday, even as equities witnessed sharp sell-offs following tariff-fueled inflation concerns raised by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: