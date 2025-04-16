Satya Nadella Says Microsoft's New Tool Allows Anyone To Create AI Agents That Click, Type, And Navigate On Your Computer For You

On Tuesday, Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced a research preview of "Computer Use," a new tool within Copilot Studio that enables AI agents to perform tasks on desktop and web applications by interacting directly.

What Happened: The tool allows agents to click buttons, type into fields, and navigate menus—even in environments where no APIs exist.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "We're bringing computer use agent capabilities to Copilot Studio – enabling anyone to build agents that take action on the UI across both desktop and web apps."

Powered by a large language model, the "Computer Use" tool can quickly adjust when app or website layouts change. Moreover, users don't need to write any code—just type what they want in plain English and give the required instructions to the tool.

Users can also see a side-by-side view of what the AI is doing and how it’s making decisions, making it easy to test and fine-tune the instructions.

Microsoft also highlighted enterprise readiness, stating that the tool runs on Microsoft-hosted infrastructure, with all customer data remaining within Microsoft Cloud boundaries.

The company said that data would not be used to train any large language models.

Starting today, we're bringing computer use agent capabilities to Copilot Studio – enabling anyone to build agents that take action on the UI across both desktop and web apps. Excited to see what this unlocks! https://t.co/4hq0N0k0pz — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 15, 2025

Why It's Important: During Microsoft's second-quarter financial results, Nadella said, "We are innovating across our tech stack and helping customers unlock the full ROI of AI to capture the massive opportunity ahead," adding, "Already, our AI business has surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $13 billion, up 175% year-over-year."

Last month, Microsoft launched Dragon Copilot, an AI-powered assistant developed to simplify clinical workflows by integrating voice dictation, ambient listening, and generative AI.

In January, Salesforce Inc. CRM co-founder, chairman, and CEO Marc Benioff criticized Microsoft's Copilot, stating that the chatbot has already flopped. He argued that it lacks user adoption and is essentially a rebranded version of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

In February, it was reported that Microsoft was scaling back on its AI data center footprint in the U.S. by canceling a large number of leases.

This development came as a surprise, given that back in January, Microsoft had announced plans to invest approximately $80 billion in building AI-driven data centers and expanding the global rollout of AI and cloud-based applications.

Price Action: Microsoft shares have fallen 7.85% year-to-date and are down 6.96% over the past 12 months, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The average price target for Microsoft stands at $502.57, based on assessments from 32 analysts. The most recent targets from BofA Securities, UBS, and Wells Fargo average approximately $486.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%.

Photo Courtesy: katuSka On Shutterstock.com

