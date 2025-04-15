April 15, 2025 10:19 PM 1 min read

US Stock Futures, Nikkei Slip Amid Fresh Nvidia Headwinds: Dollar Continues To Lose Steam

U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday night, amid fresh tariff-related uncertainties and headwinds for semiconductors spooking tech stocks, as investors await crucial retail sales data and more prominent earnings this week.

The S&P 500 Futures are down 0.88%, trading at 5,380, followed by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Futures at 18,678, down 1.48%, and Dow Jones Futures down 0.41%, at 40,410 points, at the time of writing.

Asian markets opened lower, with the Nikkei 225 benchmark down 0.45% in early morning trade, following a two-day winning streak, after taking cues from Wall Street on Tuesday, with electronics components and semiconductor stocks leading the decline.

The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.34%, trading at 99.87 following a rally on Tuesday that saw the index rebound from a three-year low of 99.6.

Markets are jittery following Nvidia Corp.‘s NVDA warning that the U.S. government’s decision to block the sale of some of its AI chips to China will result in a $5.5 billion earnings hit during the current quarter, leading to a pullback in the stock in after-hours trading.

Investors are waiting for the March retail sales data on Wednesday, and several other earnings releases over this week, such as Netflix Inc. NFLX, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, and American Express Co. AXP.

Photo Courtesy: Vinnikava Viktoryia On Shutterstock.com

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

