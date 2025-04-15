Joe Biden Calls Social Security A 'Sacred Promise,' Slams Trump Administration's Efforts To Damage The Program: 'They're Shooting First And Aiming Later'

Former President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Chicago on Tuesday, criticizing the Trump administration for its approach to Social Security without naming his successor, Donald Trump.

What Happened: Speaking to about 200 attendees at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled conference, Biden accused the administration of damaging the Social Security Administration by cutting jobs and services, reported Politico.

“They're shooting first and aiming later,” said Biden. He said this was causing “a lot of needless pain and sleepless nights.”

Biden emphasized the importance of Social Security, calling it a “sacred promise,” and warned that the administration’s actions have endangered benefits for millions of seniors. His remarks coincided with the “Social Security Day of Action,” a protest against perceived threats to the program.

During the 30-minute speech, Biden shared personal stories from his upbringing and political career, using familiar phrases like “folks” and “I mean it sincerely.” The event marked his first major public appearance since leaving the White House and was held near a previous campaign fundraiser location.

Despite the White House dismissing his speech as “embarrassing,” Biden’s aides suggest he will continue to engage on issues like Social Security. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) emphasized the importance of Biden’s involvement in the fight against the administration’s policies.

The official Social Security X account accused Biden of “lying to Americans.” In a post on Tuesday, the Social Security Administration said, “President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security and ensure higher-take home pay for seniors by ending taxation on Social Security benefits.”

Former President Joe Biden is lying to Americans.



Here are the facts:



1️⃣President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security and ensure higher-take home pay for seniors by ending taxation on Social Security benefits. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 15, 2025 In the thread, the administration said that none of the field offices had been closed and half of the technology staff had not been laid off. Attacking Biden further, the administration said that an Inspector General report released while Biden was president found $72 billion in “improper payments” from fiscal years 2015 through 2022.

Why It Matters:. Recent political discourse has heightened concerns about social security’s future. The establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration has sparked anxiety among seniors. DOGE, tasked with cost-cutting, has led to significant job cuts and reorganization within the federal government.

Additionally, recent updates to Social Security rules, effective April 2025, are reshaping benefits for millions. These changes include larger checks and new identification requirements, impacting retirees, survivors, and those on spousal benefits.

Separately, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has advocated for stricter Medicaid eligibility, emphasizing the need to remove ineligible individuals from the program. This stance aligns with broader Republican efforts to reduce federal spending while safeguarding entitlement programs for qualified recipients.

Photo Courtesy: OogImages On Shutterstock.com

