Trump To Reportedly Appoint Hunter Biden Whisteblower Gary Shapley As Acting IRS Commissioner: 'He'll Be A Great Asset'

President Donald Trump plans to appoint Gary Shapley as the acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, according to a report.

What Happened: Shapley provided whistleblower testimony to Republicans, claiming partisan bias hindered the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. His appointment follows the resignation of the former commissioner, who opposed a data-sharing agreement with the Homeland Security Department. The IRS and the White House have not yet commented on Shapley’s expected elevation, reported CNN.

A Treasury spokesperson praised Shapely for his “honesty and devotion,” and said, “He'll be a great asset to the IRS as we rethink and reform this crucial organization,” according to the report.

Shapley’s rise is notable, as he went public in 2023 with allegations that the Justice Department obstructed efforts to investigate Hunter Biden’s tax issues. Recently, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Shapley as a truth-seeker capable of reforming the IRS. Shapley would be the fourth person to lead the IRS this year, as Trump’s pick for full-time commissioner, former Missouri Rep. Billy Long, awaits Senate confirmation.

Some former IRS officials expressed dismay over Shapley’s potential appointment, with one recently departed senior official reportedly stating, “Glad I’m not there anymore,” indicating potential challenges ahead for the agency.

See Also: Trump’s Trade War May Lead To GOP’s Massive Downfall In 2026, Warn Republican Senators

Why It Matters: The Trump administration has been vocal about its intentions to overhaul the tax system. In March, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed Trump’s goal to eliminate taxes for individuals earning less than $150,000 annually. Moreover, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stated that Trump aims to replace income tax revenue with tariffs.

Photo Courtesy: Jonah Elkowitz on Shutterstock.com

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool