Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Bank of America Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.41% to 40,689.26 while the NASDAQ gained 0.60% to 16,932.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.55% to 5,435.97.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares surged by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Bank of America Corporation BAC posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Bank of America reported quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $27.40 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $26.99 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Mural Oncology plc MURA shares shot up 139% to $2.46 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives and discontinue clinical development of nemvaleukin.

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE got a boost, surging 119% to $2.8699 after the company reported weight loss results from its Nimacimab and Tirzepatide preclinical obesity model.

got a boost, surging 119% to $2.8699 after the company reported weight loss results from its Nimacimab and Tirzepatide preclinical obesity model. Synergy CHC Corp. SNYR shares were also up, gaining 71% to $3.0550.

Equities Trading DOWN

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB shares dropped 58% to $0.1327 as the company announced new corporate strategy and acquisition of Tralesinidase Alfa for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB).

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX were down 27% to $0.7768 after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock.

were down 27% to $0.7768 after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock. Webull Corporation BULL was down, falling 19% to $50.71.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $61.64 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,229.40.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $32.215 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.6015.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 jumped 1.5%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.7%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 2%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 1.2%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.15%, Hong Kong's Gang Seng index rising 0.23% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 2.1%.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed to -8.1 in April compared to -20 in the previous month.

U.S. export prices came in unchanged in March compared to a revised 0.5% gain in February.

U.S. import prices fell by 0.1% in March 2025 compared to a revised 0.2% gain in February.

