PNC Financial Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates Despite Revenue Miss, Credit Loss Provisions Rise

Zinger Key Points
- PNC Financial Services Group's net interest income rose 6% YoY to $3.48B, aided by lower funding costs.
- Credit loss provisions increased to $219M amid macroeconomic changes.
- China’s new tariffs just reignited the same market patterns that led to triple- and quadruple-digit wins for Matt Maley. Get Matt’s next trade alert free.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC reported first-quarter results on Tuesday, where earnings per share of $3.51 outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $3.39.
Quarterly sales of $5.452 billion missed the street view of $5.489 billion. Revenues gained 6% year over year in the quarter under review.
Net interest income grew 6% year over year to $3.476 billion, thanks to the benefit of lower funding costs and the continued repricing of fixed rate assets. The net interest margin was 2.78%, increasing by 21 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.
Noninterest income grew 5% to $1.976 billion, driven by business growth across all fee categories except residential mortgage revenue.
Also Read: PNC Financial Positioned For Strong Loan Expansion And Yield Curve Benefits, Analyst Predicts Net Interest Income Growth Through 2026
Provision for credit losses was $219 million in the first quarter (vs. $155 million a year ago), reflecting changes in macroeconomic factors and portfolio activity.
CET1 capital ratio stood at 10.6% vs. 10.1% in the prior year quarter.
PNC Financial said it distributed $0.8 billion to shareholders, including $0.6 billion in common stock dividends and $0.2 billion through share buybacks.
Dividend: On April 3, 2025, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.60 per share to be paid on May 5, 2025.
The company said that second-quarter 2025 share repurchase activity is expected to approximate recent quarterly average levels.
Outlook: For FY25, the company reiterated its outlook. PNC Financial expects net interest income to increase 6% to 7%, non-interest income to increase 5%, and total revenue to increase 6%.
For the second quarter, the firm expects net interest income to be up 1%-2% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and total revenue to increase by 1% to 3%.
Price Action: PNC shares were trading higher by 0.45% to $156.02 premarket at last check on Tuesday.
Read Next:
- US Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rally: Trump’s Tariff Moves Could End A 3-Year ‘Rolling Recession,’ Says Expert
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.