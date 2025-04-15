Johnson & Johnson Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Johnson & Johnson JNJ will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 15.

Analysts expect the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share, down from $2.71 per share in the year-ago period. Johnson & Johnson projects to report quarterly revenue at $21.57 billion, compared to $21.38 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Protagonist Therapeutics, on April 10, announced new data for a pill that treats moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The Phase 3 study was conducted in adolescents and adults simultaneously. The ICONIC program, with icotrokinra (JNJ-2113) data from a subgroup analysis, came about through a partnership with Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1.7% to close at $154.36 on Monday.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $165 to $162 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $163 to $164 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Neutral rating on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $159 to $166 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $170 to $155 on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

