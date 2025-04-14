April 14, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Micron Technology Stock Monday?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are moving higher on Monday after President Donald Trump and his administration announced that electronics are exempt from the 145% reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods.

What To Know: According to the New York Post, electronics include items like smartphones and laptops along with semiconductors. The announcement boosted Micron and other American tech stocks as it eases investor concerns about potential cost increases and slowing demand.

Companies like Apple Inc. AAPL, Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD are also moving higher following the news.

American tech firms often rely on components sourced from China, which could have become significantly more expensive under the proposed tariffs. Higher production costs could have led to price hikes for consumers, potentially reducing demand for electronics overall.

Micron's business relies on steady demand for devices that use its chips, so avoiding tariffs that could weaken consumer spending is largely seen as a positive for the company.

The tariff relief for electronics may be short-lived. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday the Trump administration is planning new tariffs targeting semiconductors and other tech parts.

Trump emphasized in a social media post that "NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook' on tariffs," adding that even if certain products are exempt under one policy, "they'll be covered under another."

MU Price Action: At the time of writing, Micron shares are trading 2.02% higher at $71.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

