Dell Technologies Stock Is Rallying Monday: What's Going On?

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are getting a lift Monday morning following tech tariff exemptions from the Trump administration.

What Happened: President Donald Trump announced new tariff exemptions over the weekend on several consumer electronics including smartphones, computers, laptops and disk drives.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of 20 tariff codes in total to be exempted from tariffs on imports. The exemptions were applied retroactively as of April 5 and include Trump's 125% reciprocal tariffs on China as well as the 10% baseline tariffs on other countries.

Dell shares are moving higher on Monday as the company has significant exposure to China, Vietnam and Taiwan, among other countries. Electronics makers as a whole are rallying as they typically source components and manufacturing labor globally.

According to a Bloomberg report, Dell recently called its global supply chain an “asset” that is diverse enough to allow the company to soften the potential impacts of tariffs.

Despite the positive commentary, the report indicates that Dell began slashing U.S. discounts on several computers in response to tariffs. Bloomberg reported that there are currently less discounts on Dell’s online shop than at any other point since the start of 2024. Furthermore, the company has increased list prices for at least one of its laptops.

Dell is due to report first-quarter financial results next month. The company said last quarter that it expected to deliver first-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion to $23.5 billion, versus estimates of $23.59 billion. Dell also guided for first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share, versus estimates of $1.76 per share.

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were up 3.37% at $84.69 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Gabriel Pahontu/Shutterstock.