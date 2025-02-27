Dell Technologies Stock Climbs After Mixed Q4 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss

Zinger Key Points
- Dell reports quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.53.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $23.9 billion missing the consensus estimate of $24.56 billion.
Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL reported its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.
The Details: Dell Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.53. Quarterly revenue of $23.9 billion missed the consensus estimate of $24.56 billion and is an increase over revenue of $22.32 billion from the same period last year.
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG)
- Fourth-quarter revenue was $11.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year.
- Full-year revenue was $43.6 billion, up 29% year-over-year.
Client Solutions Group (CSG)
- Fourth-quarter revenue was $11.9 billion, up 1% year-over-year.
- Full-year revenue was $48.4 billion, down 1% year-over-year.
“FY25 was a transformative year — we hit $95.6 billion in revenue, grew our core business double digits, unlocked efficiencies, and drove record EPS,” said Yvonne McGill, CFO, Dell Technologies. “We’re raising our annual dividend by 18%, demonstrating our commitment to shareholder return and confidence in our opportunity to grow in FY26.”
Outlook: Dell sees fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $101 billion to $105 billion, versus the $103.17 billion estimate, and adjusted earnings of $9.30 per share, versus the $9.23 estimate.
DELL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dell Technologies shares are up 3.64% after hours at $111.75 on Thursday.
