Man Arrested For Arson At Pennsylvania Governor's Residence, Josh Shapiro Says, 'This Kind Of Violence Has Become Far Too Common'

A man has been apprehended in connection with an arson attack at the residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D), while the governor and his family were inside.

What Happened: A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s residence while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were inside, CNN reported on Sunday. The fire, which occurred around 2 a.m., caused significant damage to the building, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Harrisburg resident Cody Balmer was taken into custody on Sunday, as announced by Col. Christopher Paris, the state police commissioner, during an afternoon news conference. Although Balmer has not yet been charged, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo plans to charge him with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person. Chardo also mentioned the possibility of federal charges.

Balmer allegedly climbed over a fence and forcibly entered the residence before setting the fire. He was inside for less than a minute and evaded troopers searching for him, Lt. Col. George Bivens stated. The attack was described as “targeted,” though the motive remains unclear.

Shapiro emphasized his determination to continue his work undeterred, expressing pride in his Jewish faith and gratitude to law enforcement for their swift response. The FBI is assisting state police in the ongoing investigation, and a security review is underway to prevent future incidents.

Why It Matters: Shapiro said on X that the kind of violence that took place at the Governor’s residence had “become far too common in our society, and it had to stop.”

Last night at the Governor's Residence, we experienced an attack not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop. pic.twitter.com/5HP5JSvgfc — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025 In the post, Shapiro said that the person’s specific motive was unknown at the time. He said, “This type of violence was not okay.”

The Pennsylvania State Police had determined that the fire at the Governor’s residence was an “act of arson” and had announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, according to a separate post on X.

On Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she was “grateful” that the Governor and his family were safe after the “terrible attack.”

She wrote on X that the attack was “particularly horrific for a Jewish family on the first night of Passover. Hate and violence have no place in our country.”

I'm grateful @GovernorShapiro and his family are safe after a terrible attack — which was particularly horrific for a Jewish family on the first night of Passover. Hate and violence have no place in our country. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 14, 2025

