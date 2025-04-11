Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Offloads Uipath, Prime Medicine, And Repare Therapeutics

On Friday, April 11, 2025, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed notable trades, shedding shares in UiPath Inc. PATH, Prime Medicine Inc. PRME, and Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX.

The PATH Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund sold 4,256 shares of UiPath Inc. Based on the closing price of $10.87 on the day of the trade, the total value of the transaction amounts to approximately $46,280.32.

UiPath’s stock saw a slight increase of 2.26% on the day.

The PRME Trade

Prime Medicine Inc. was another company that Ark Invest decided to reduce its stake in. The ARKK fund sold 83,510 shares of PRME. With the stock closing at $1.33 on the day of the trade, the value of the sold shares is around $111,068.30.

Interestingly, PRME’s stock experienced a significant surge of 13.68% on the trade day.

The RPTX Trade

Ark Invest’s Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG fund offloaded shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. The fund sold 130,611 shares of RPTX. Given the closing price of $0.9 on the trade day, the total value of the transaction is approximately $117,549.90. The stock’s price remained unchanged on the day of the trade.

These trades come in the wake of Ark Invest’s previous transactions, which featured prominent purchases of Tempus AI Inc and Coinbase Global Inc stocks amid a sharp market selloff triggered by economic uncertainty and a 145% China tariff announcement by the Trump administration.

