Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp JPMorgan Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, April 11.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share, up from $4.44 per share in the year-ago period. JPMorgan projects quarterly revenue of $44.14 billion, compared to $41.93 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned on Wednesday that escalating U.S.-China trade tensions have significantly increased the risk of a recession after President Donald Trump's tariff policies destabilized financial markets.

JPMorgan shares fell 3.1% to close at $227.11 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $285 to $284 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $257 to $264 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $240 to $275 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on Nov. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $215 to $250 on Nov. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

