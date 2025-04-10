FDA Approves Dexcom's 15-Day Wearable Glucose Management System. Company Plans US Launch

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved DexCom, Inc.’s DXCM Dexcom G7 15-Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for people over 18 with diabetes.

With an overall Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) of 8.0%, Dexcom G7 15 Day builds on the performance of Dexcom CGM, which is clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia, and increase time in range.

New with Dexcom G7 15 Day

Longest lasting CGM system with 15.5 days of wear.

Easier glucose management with fewer monthly sensors and reduced monthly waste.

Dexcom G7 features included with Dexcom G7 15 Day

The only waterproof CGM available.

Manage diabetes hands-free. The sensor connects directly to the patient’s Apple Watch.

Automated activity logging, simplified meal logging, and new medication logging to better understand how activity, food, and medications impact your glucose in real time.

12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions.

Simple mobile app with Dexcom Clarity integration to easily view glucose patterns, trends, and statistics via various interactive reports.

Ability to remotely share glucose numbers with caregivers and loved ones for added support and peace of mind.

Enhanced and customizable alert settings for improved discretion.

Dexcom is working closely with its insulin pump partners to ensure that Dexcom G7 15 Day will be compatible with automated insulin delivery systems upon launch.

Dexcom G7 15 Day is expected to launch in the U.S. in the second half of 2025.

Price Action: DXCM stock is up 0.22% at $66.99 at the last check on Thursday.

