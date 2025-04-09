What's Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock On Wednesday?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares are trading higher on Wednesday after falling over 3% on Tuesday. President Donald Trump posted on his social media handle, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.”

The post comes when global markets reel from Trump’s hard-hitting tariff blitz, which targeted multiple countries. Meanwhile, today, Xi Jinping’s China declared that it would raise its reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% from the previous 34% on April 10.

Amid the geopolitical conundrum, Truth Social’s parent company has launched its Truth+ streaming service in Canada and Mexico.

Also Read: Trump Media Launches Truth+ On Roku, Calling It 'The Singular Option For Non-Woke TV'

The platform is now available via mobile apps on iOS and Android and connected TV devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

CEO Devin Nunes said the expansion offers an alternative to “Big Tech,” mainstream news, and “woke” entertainment.

He invited users seeking free speech, family-friendly content, and unbiased news to join the Truth Social community through its growing ecosystem.

“If you’re looking for platforms that champion free speech, unbiased news, and family-friendly entertainment, I urge you to download our apps and join the Truth Social community,” Nunes said.

According to Benzinga Pro, DJT stock has lost over 55% in the past year. In other news, last month, Trump Media signed an agreement to partner with Crypto.com to launch a series of ETFs through the Truth.Fi brand.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading higher by 6.96% to $17.82 at the last check on Wednesday.

