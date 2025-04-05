President Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats on Friday after he spent the day at his Florida golf club amid economic chaos and a solemn military event.

Trump’s appearance at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach followed his recent announcement of sweeping global tariffs—moves that have sent U.S. markets into a tailspin and stoked fears of a looming recession, Politico reports.

While Trump was on the green, four U.S. soldiers’ remains were returned to American soil after a training accident in Lithuania.

Trump did not attend the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, prompting backlash from lawmakers, the report adds.

“Ceremony for fallen soldiers, mass layoffs, and cratering stock market happening today, but what’s Pres Trump doing? Attending a Saudi golf tournament at his resort,” posted Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) on X, formerly Twitter. “He fiddles while Rome burns…”

Also Read: ‘Let’s Prove DOGE Wrong’ — Mark Cuban Urges Followers To Use IRS Direct File For Taxes, Says DOGE Wants It Gone Due To Low Usage

The President also participated in a dinner event for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour Thursday night and has remained involved in brokering a potential deal between LIV and the PGA Tour.

His golf resorts have hosted numerous LIV events.

Democrats seized on the optics. “Recession fears are rising. The stock market is tanking. But don’t worry, Donald Trump is golfing,” wrote Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) sarcastically added, “At least he’s getting some time to unwind.”

Read Next:

Shutterstock: L.E.MORMILE