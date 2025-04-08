Elizabeth Warren Says Congress Has 'Power To Pull Our Economy Back' From The Brink As Don Bacon Moves To Limit Trump's Tariff Power: 'Need A Handful Of Republicans Not To Bend A Knee'

Elizabeth Warren urged Congress to take decisive action to avert an economic downturn. Taking to X on Tuesday, she emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation to stabilize the economy.

What Happened: Warren highlighted the lingering effects of the 2008 financial crisis on families and communities. She stressed that Congress has the capability to prevent a similar situation from occurring.

To this day, there are families and communities that still haven't recovered from the 2008 crash.



Congress has the power to pull our economy back from the brink. We need a handful of Republicans to not bend a knee to Trump and instead stand up for the American people. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2025

Warren called on a few Republican members to resist pressure from President Donald Trump and prioritize the welfare of the American people. Her comments come amid growing concerns about potential economic instability.

She wrote, “We need a handful of Republicans to not bend a knee to Trump and instead stand up for the American people.”

See Also: Warren Buffett’s Son Vows $1 Billion In Aid To Ukraine Amid Shifting US-Ukraine Ties Under Trump: ‘There’s No Easy Way To End The War’

Why It Matters: At least a dozen House Republicans are considering backing Rep. Don Bacon’s (R-Neb.) bill to limit the president’s power to impose tariffs without congressional approval — a rare break from Trump, who has vowed to veto it. The bill would require congressional approval for tariffs to last beyond 40 days and has bipartisan support in both chambers, reported Axios.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Warren has criticized Trump’s economic policies. Earlier, Warren publicly condemned Trump’s tariff strategy, which she claims has caused market turmoil and affected retirement accounts. In a previous statement, she urged Republicans to prioritize the American public over allegiance to Trump, highlighting the immediate need for a resolution to halt the economic chaos.

After Trump’s Tariffs were announced, the stock market went into a meltdown. The retaliatory tariffs were seen as severe and sent markets across the world into turmoil. Trillions of dollars worth of wealth evaporated in the aftermath of the announcement.

On Tuesday, major indexes extended their slide, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 0.8% at 37,645.59 and the S&P 500 falling nearly 1.6% to 4,982.77. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted the sharpest drop, tumbling 2.1% to 15,267.91.

Image via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool