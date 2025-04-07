SS&C Expands Into Middle East With New Saudi Arabia Office

Hedge fund and private equity administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.SSNC is deepening its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Riyadh. This move marks a strategic move to strengthen ties in Saudi Arabia's financial sector.

The newly established location aims to enhance the firm's collaboration with local regulatory entities such as the Capital Markets Authority and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.

"With more than $3 trillion in investments likely under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation program, the Kingdom's financial services market is expanding rapidly," said Chairman and CEO Bill Stone.

SS&C already supports a broad client base across the Middle East, providing solutions to around 850 financial institutions and corporations, including 150 in Saudi Arabia.

The company's offerings span investment and risk management, automation tools, and advisory services for complex deals.

"As their client for nearly two decades, we've experienced first-hand their innovative technological solutions, which have helped transform our investment operations. Establishing a new office in Riyadh signals a new chapter in our partnership, offering us more localized and tailored services," said COO at Jadwa Investment, SS&C's long-time client in Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Al-Eisa.

The new Riyadh office will be overseen by Issa Jadon, who will serve as Director for the region.

SS&C, founded in 1986 and based in Windsor, Connecticut, delivers software and services to the financial and healthcare sectors, serving over 22,000 clients globally.

Price Action: SSNC shares traded lower by 0.66% to $73.86 at the last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock