Bill Ackman Warns Against Launching 'Economic Nuclear War,' Wants A 90-Day Time Out On Trump Tariffs

Bill Ackman, a prominent investor, expressed concerns over the U.S. tariff policies in a social media post on Sunday. Ackman highlighted the potential economic repercussions of escalating tariffs under President Donald Trump.

What Happened: He said on X that while the nation supports the president’s efforts to address global tariff imbalances, business relies heavily on trust and confidence. Ackman stated, “President @realDonaldTrump has elevated the tariff issue to the most important geopolitical issue in the world.”

The country is 100% behind the president on fixing a global system of tariffs that has disadvantaged the country. But, business is a confidence game and confidence depends on trust.



President @realDonaldTrump has elevated the tariff issue to the most important geopolitical… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 6, 2025

Ackman warned that imposing significant tariffs indiscriminately could erode confidence in the U.S. as a reliable trading partner. The investor suggested a 90-day pause to negotiate fairer tariff agreements, potentially attracting substantial investment.

“The President has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system.”

He cautioned that launching an “economic nuclear war” on April 9 could halt business investment and consumer spending, severely damaging the U.S. economy.

“The consequences for our country and the millions of our citizens who have supported the president — in particular low-income consumers who are already under a huge amount of economic stress — are going to be severely negative. This is not what we voted for.”

Ackman expressed concerns about the impact on both large corporations and smaller businesses, noting that many cannot absorb sudden cost increases. He urged the president to reconsider, warning of a “self-induced, economic nuclear winter” if current policies persist.

Why It Matters: The concerns raised by Ackman come in the wake of significant market reactions to Trump’s tariff policies. Recently, global markets experienced a $2 trillion loss in value following the introduction of sweeping reciprocal tariffs. In response, Ackman advised foreign leaders to engage directly with Trump, emphasizing his reputation as a dealmaker who views the world through a transactional lens.

An X user asked Ackman if he agreed with the way the Tariffs were calculated, and he simply answered, “No” to the question. He also expressed agreement with another user that pointed out that the “most important unintended consequences is that a trade war gives non-allies the opportunity to make tactical geopolitical gains against USA behind the veil of trade policy responses.”

Ackman’s stance has faced criticism from notable figures such as Ross Gerber and Gary Kasparov. They have publicly denounced his defense of Trump’s trade war strategies, labeling them as “garbage policy.” Gerber, in particular, challenged Ackman’s suggestion that appearing “crazy” in negotiations could be strategic.

Historically, Ackman has supported Democratic candidates, but he has endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential election, citing national security concerns. This endorsement underscores the complexity of his views on Trump’s policies.

