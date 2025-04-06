Tariffs, Production Fantasies, And Analyst Predictions: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL, with the tech giant facing significant challenges and predictions. From the potential impact of President Trump’s tariffs to the feasibility of manufacturing iPhones in America, there’s a lot to unpack. Here’s a recap of the top stories that shaped Apple’s week.

Trump’s Tariffs Could Skyrocket iPhone Prices

President Donald Trump’s recently enacted tariffs could lead to a significant price hike for Apple’s iPhones. If Apple decides to pass these costs onto consumers, we could see a price surge of 30% to 40%. This is primarily because most iPhones are manufactured in China, which is now facing a 54% tariff.

Manufacturing iPhones in America: A Pipe Dream?

Top analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of manufacturing Apple products, including iPhones, in the U.S. According to Ives, such a move would result in significantly higher costs.

Apple’s Strong iPhone Upgrade Cycle Predicted

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, anticipating a strong iPhone upgrade cycle in fiscal 2025 and 2026. This prediction is driven by the need for the latest hardware to enable generative AI features and higher growth in Services revenue.

Apple’s $300 Billion Rout: What Could Turn Things Around?

Following a nearly 10% drop in Apple’s stock, which resulted in a loss of about $300 billion of market cap due to new tariffs, Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a $260 price target.

Apple Stock Slammed by Trump Tariffs: Is a Death Cross Next?

Apple’s stock took a significant hit as President Trump’s surprise tariff announcement sent shockwaves through the tech sector. The stock slumped about 9.5% in early market trading, extending a brutal month-long slide that has already shaved off more than 13%. If this trend continues, the stock could soon make a Death Cross — a classic bearish signal.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock