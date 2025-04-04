Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya Shows Efficacy In Late-Stage Psoriatic Arthritis Study

Johnson & Johnson JNJ on Friday announced topline results from Phase 3b APEX study of Tremfya (guselkumab) in patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who are biologic naïve and have had an inadequate response to standard therapies.

The study achieved its primary endpoint (ACR20a) of reducing signs and symptoms and its major secondary endpoint of reducing progression of structural damage as measured by radiographic progression at 24 weeks compared to placebo.

In the Phase 3b APEX study, Tremfya-treated patients also exhibited significantly less progression of structural damage versus patients receiving a placebo at Week 24 as assessed by the PsA modified van der Heijde-Sharp (vdH-S) score, which includes joint space narrowing and erosion subscores.

Data were consistent with the well-established safety profile of Tremfya with no new safety signals identified.

APEX is a Phase 3b study with long-term extension data through three years that will further assess the sustained efficacy of Tremfya on inhibition of structural damage in patients with active PsA.

Results from the APEX study are being prepared for presentation at upcoming medical congresses.

Price Action: JNJ stock is down 3.51% at $154.21 at the last check Friday.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock