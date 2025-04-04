Ford Launches 'From America, For America' Discount Program As Tariffs Threaten Vehicle Price Surge

Ford Motor Co. F announced Thursday it will extend employee pricing to all car shoppers, a move that coincides with the implementation of new 25% U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

What Happened: The “From America, For America” promotion allows consumers to purchase 2024-2025 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, including gas, electric and hybrid models, at prices typically reserved for company employees. The offer runs Apr. 3 through Jun 2, though it excludes Raptor models, 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs, and Super Duty trucks.

“We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans,” Ford said in a statement to CBS News. “Whether it’s navigating the complexities of a changing economy or simply needing a reliable vehicle for your family, we want to help.”

The promotion launches as analysts warn of significant price increases for vehicles due to the tariffs. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives described the situation as a “tariff torpedo” and “pure chaos” for the auto industry, estimating price hikes of $5,000 to $10,000 for typical vehicles, with luxury models potentially seeing increases up to $15,000.

Ford has already benefited from consumers rushing to purchase vehicles ahead of expected price increases. The company reported a 5% rise in first-quarter sales, driven by a 19% surge in March.

Why It Matters: The impact of the tariffs is already rippling through the industry. Stellantis N.V. STLA announced production pauses at plants in Canada and Mexico, with temporary layoffs affecting 900 workers in the Midwest and 4,500 employees at its Windsor Assembly Plant.

The auto tariffs are part of broader trade measures announced by President Donald Trump, which analysts say will likely increase prices across various consumer goods. Even U.S. manufacturers like Ford rely on 40-50% of parts sourced from abroad, making the concept of an all-American-made car what Ives calls “a fairy tale fictional narrative.”

Price Action: Ford stock closed at $9.54 on Wednesday, down 6.01% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock rose 0.42% to $9.58. Year to date, Ford shares are down 1.14%.

