New Study Shows Shingles Vaccine Linked To 20% Lower Dementia Risk, GSK Stock Pops

Researchers investigated whether the shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine can help prevent dementia. Previous studies suggest that certain herpes viruses may contribute to dementia, and vaccines might have immune benefits.

The new research, published on Wednesday, Nature analyzed data from 282,541 older adults in Wales and found that people who received the original shingles live virus vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia than non-vaccinated participants.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a painful rash illness caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox, which reactivates in the body after a person has had chickenpox.

The study found that getting the zoster vaccine lowered the chance of being diagnosed with dementia over seven years by 3.5 percentage points, or about 20% relative risk reduction.

The protective effect was stronger in women than men. The findings were confirmed in another population (England and Wales) using death certificate data, showing fewer dementia-related deaths among vaccinated individuals.

Previous research in July 2024 hinted that the older live shingles vaccine might offer some protection, but that vaccine has been discontinued in favor of the recombinant version.

Researchers found that people who received the recombinant vaccine had a 17% longer period without a dementia diagnosis—equal to about 164 extra days dementia-free for those who eventually developed the condition.

The recombinant vaccine also appeared to reduce dementia risk more than flu and tetanus–diphtheria–pertussis vaccines. The effect was seen in both men and women but was stronger in women.

Last year, GSK plc GSK revealed data from the ZOSTER-049 long-term follow-up phase 3 trial, which followed participants for up to approximately 11 years following initial vaccination with Shingrix (Recombinant Zoster Vaccine or RZV).

The final trial data demonstrate that RZV has maintained efficacy against shingles in adults over 50 for over a decade.

Shingrix sales for 2024 reached 3.36 billion pounds, down 2% (+1% at constant currency).

Price Action: GSK stock is up 3.71% at $39.04 at the last check Thursday.

Photo by HJBC via Shutterstock