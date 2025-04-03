These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On RH Following Downbeat Results

RH RH reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday.

RH reported fourth-quarter revenue of $812.41 million, missing the consensus estimate of $829.56 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.92 per share.

"The important work and substantial investments we’ve made over the past two years are now resulting in meaningful share gains and significant strategic separation, positioning the RH brand to expand its leadership position across the luxury home market over the next decade," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

RH expects first-quarter revenue growth of 12.5% to 13.5%. The company anticipates full-year 2025 revenue growth of 10% to 13%.

RH shares gained 4.3% to close at $249.35 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained RH with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $420 to $280.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone downgraded RH from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $437 to $200.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained RH with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $400 to $215.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $530 to $300.

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained RH with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $515 to $436.

Photo via Shutterstock