Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lamb Weston Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, April 3.

Analysts expect the Eagle, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share, down from $1.2 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lamb Weston projects quarterly revenue at $1.49 billion, compared to $1.46 billion a year earlier.

On March 20, Lamb Weston declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share.

Lamb Weston shares gained 1.6% to close at $54.15 on Wednesday.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $87 to $60 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $80 to $68 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $95 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $68 to $78 on Dec. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $81 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

